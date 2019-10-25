City of Willard, Mo. issues boil water advisory for portion of city

Due to a water main break, the city of Willard, Mo. issued a precautionary and voluntary boil water advisory for part of the city.

The area of concern is focused south of 160 and north of Hughes Road. Those customers received an automated call.

The city asks customers in this area to bring their water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses. The city of Willard will take water quality samples in this area. City leaders say the precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until samples confirm the water remains safe for consumption.

Those residents will receive a call when the advisory ends.