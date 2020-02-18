City of Springfield will demolish vacant buildings along for downtown parking lot

The city of Springfield will begin construction to demolish three vacant buildings along North Boonville.

The city acquired the buildings over the past few years because they are in disrepair and are considered to be dangerous buildings. The demolition should last into May. The new parking lot will hold 100 spaces and accessible parking for disabled visitors to the Government Plaza.

The city must remove the City Utilities bus stop shelter located just north of the buildings temporarily during the project to ensure public safety. Once the project finishes, it will return.

The city is also preparing to renovate the exterior envelope of former Springfield Mill and Lumber building just northwest of the three soon-to-be-demolished buildings at 216 W. Central. This project is estimated to be completed in July. It will provide additional office space for the Springfield Police Department.