Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was born on this day in 1913

Rosa Parks, one of the most important figures in the civil rights movement, was born on Feb. 4, 1913.

Parks is known for being arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.

The arrest led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. An estimated 17,000 people refused to ride on the buses, and it led to the city desegregating the buses 13 months later.

While Parks’ arrest led to substantial change, she would lose her job and move to Detroit, Michigan after receiving death threats.

Parks would focus her efforts on helping the homeless population in Michigan find housing after she moved.

She received the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor in 1999. This is the highest honor a civilian can receive in the U.S.

Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92.

