Mtn. Home, Ark. Class of 2020 has bittersweet day picking up caps and gowns

It was a bittersweet day for graduating seniors in Mountain Home - a chance to see teachers, while getting rid of some things and pickup up others.

"I'm glad I'm apart of the class of 2020," Mountain Home senior Laura Wheat told KY3.

315 seniors got to come back to school, possibly for the very last time.

Teachers and parents lined the road leading to the high school to congratulate the students, who were forced to finish the school year at home.

"Interesting and different. It's not the way I planned on senior year ending," senior Jackson Yates explained.

"I think it was a cool idea because at least we got to come and see the teachers and at least say our goodbyes to them, kind of," Wheat said.

Seniors got to drop off school supplies and pick up their long-awaited caps, gowns, senior yard signs and yearbooks.

"I dropped off my Chromebook and a few books and then picked up my cap and gown and my yearbook, Wheat added. It was definitely sad knowing that I wasn't getting it the normal way and knowing that I wasn't going to be able to have people just sign it then and there."

The yearbook titled, 'The Roaring Twenties' will forever be a keepsake.

"I think it's really special and I'm definitely going to hold on to it for a long time," senior Adam Sorrell told KY3.

The caps and gowns will have to hang in the closet a little longer this year.

The district has tentatively set July 17th as the day for graduation.

"I'm glad that they have pushed it back so they can give us something that everybody else has gotten before us," Sorrell explained.

"I'm glad that they rescheduled it so we're able to actually have something. So that's something that I'm actually looking forward to as of now," Wheat said.

High School Principal Brent Bogy says he will remember the class of 2020 for their resiliency.

He hopes they get the send off they deserve.

"I think better things are to come and look forward to what we can do for them this summer," Bogy exclaimed.