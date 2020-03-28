Cleanup efforts underway after diesel spill in Cotter, Ark.

Cleanup efforts are underway after a diesel spill in Cotter, Arkansas earlier this week, which reached into the White River.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says the diesel spill was reported Monday, March 23. Officials say a small leak developed from an above-ground tank at a Magness Oil Company Bulk plant in Cotter.

Magness Oil reported the tank was filled with diesel on Saturday, March 21. Officials say the leak occurred sometime after that.

Magness was onsite with boom, skimmers, heavy equipment, and also hired Southern Company to assist with cleanup.

DEQ continues to monitor the situation, but says remediation efforts are ongoing.