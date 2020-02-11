Cleanup underway for waste lagoons at closed Arkansas hog farm

Cleanup for two lagoons at C&H Hog Farms, Inc., which could hold up to 2 million gallons of liquid hog feces and urine, is now underway.

Arkansas has hired a contractor to clean up the waste lagoons as part of a $749,000 cleanup contract. The lagoons are now in the process of being drained, while contaminated soil is being scraped way, per state officials.

C&H Hog Farms Inc., located in Newton County near the Buffalo National River, is closed after a buyout agreement.

In June, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an agreement in June for a $6.2 million state buyout of C&H Hog Farms, the only large hog farm in the river's watershed.

The facility was previously permitted to house about 6,500 hogs. The farm has been opposed by environmentalists concerned about pollution since it opened in 2013.