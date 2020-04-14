Clever issues boil water advisory after contractor damages water main

The City of Clever is asking its residents to boil water for the foreseeable future.

According to the city's Facebook page, a contractor hit a 12-inch water main sometime Tuesday. The accident knocked out water to the entire city. That service has since been restored.

The city wants people to boil water used for drinking or cooking for three minutes. Water used for cleaning and bathing does not need to be boiled.

City crews will test the water for purity in the coming days and will announce when water is safe to drink without boiling.