Clinic challenges Arkansas banning abortions during pandemic

Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic has asked a judge to block a state order preventing the clinic from performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic except to protect the life or health of the mother.

Little Rock Family Planning Services filed the motion Monday, days after the state sent a cease-and-desist letter to the facility. State health officials have accused the clinic of violating a directive requiring health providers to reschedule surgeries that can be safely postponed.

In its filing, the clinic's attorneys said many women seeking abortions may travel several hundred miles away to undergo the procedure elsewhere.

