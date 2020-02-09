Clinton, Mo. police: Missing teen found safely

UPDATE: Clinton police say Jordan J. Burkhart, 19, was safely found.

---

The Clinton Police Department ask for the public's help with finding a missing teen.

Jordan J. Burkhart, 19, was last seen Sunday morning around 10:30. He was in the area of the Church of Christ, located at 607 E Clinton Street, before he was reported missing.

Burkhart was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 lbs with brown/black hair and a snake tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing an orange shirt, black hoodie, red tennis shoes, and blue jeans.

Police say he night be in the Clinton or Windsor area and is known to visit the Henry County Library and Benson Center.

Burkhart has mental disabilities and functions around the age of 14 years old, according to police.

If you have any information, contact Clinton police at 660-885-5587.