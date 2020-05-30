Colin Kaepernick opens fund to pay legal fees for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis

Ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is raising money for defense lawyers to represent people arrested while protesting in Minneapolis over George Floyd's death.

Kaepernick has opened a fund through the "Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative," he announced on social media Friday. The initiative aims to offer legal assistance for protestors in wake of Floyd's death.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.