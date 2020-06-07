Colin Powell rebukes Trump, says he’ll vote for Biden

(CNN) – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of drifting away from the U.S. Constitution and said he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said President Trump has “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution. (Source: CNN)

Powell, who also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday why he’s among a growing list of former top military officials speaking out against Trump’s response to the ongoing George Floyd protests.

"I'm very happy with what General Allen said and all the other generals and admirals are saying, and diplomats are saying,” Powell said. “We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution, and the president has drifted away from it.

“I'm so proud of what these generals and admirals have done and others have done, but you know, I didn't write a letter because I made my point with respect to Trump’s performance some four years ago when he was running for office.”

The former Republican official explained he couldn’t get behind Trump back then because of Trump’s vocal support for the “Birther” movement, which questioned then-President Barack Obama’s citizenship, and because of Trump’s attack on a Gold Star family, among other insults.

“And the one word I have to use with respect to what he's been doing for the last several years is a word I would never have used before, I never would have used with any of the four presidents I've worked for. He lies. He lies about things, and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable.”

Powell said he’s planning to vote for Biden for president in November.

“I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter,” he said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate, and I will be voting for him.”

Shortly after Powell’s remarks, Trump attacked him on Twitter, calling him “highly overrated” and “a real stiff.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.