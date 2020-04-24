College of the Ozarks Commencement to take place in conjunction with Homecoming, Nov. 8, 2020

Administrators from College of the Ozarks have announced changes to the academic calendar and other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College administrators have made decisions regarding the following events:

- Graduation ceremonies will take place in conjunction with Homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 8., 2020

- Camp Lookout, the College’s free summer camp for local children, is canceled for this year.

- All athletic camps for the summer have been canceled.

- The College’s annual Honor America event has been canceled.

These decisions were made based on CDC guidelines and considerations from all areas of campus.

“We look forward to celebrating our graduates and hope this time-frame, in conjunction with Homecoming, will honor them in a special way,” said College President Jerry C. Davis. “We will continue to take in the information at hand and make sound decisions for our student body and campus family. We have weathered many storms since our founding in 1906, and we are confident that the future is bright for our students, and our graduates, who have the opportunity to graduate from this institution debt free.

For additional information, contact Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman at (417) 690-2212.