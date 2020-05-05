Springfield colleges expecting to reopen campuses for Fall 2020

As the city of Springfield began its "Road to Recovery" this week, by opening some businesses, colleges in the Ozarks say they, too will reopen their campuses come fall.

"We absolutely, we are planning to re-open the campus in the fall of 2020," said Dr. Carol Taylor.

Dr. Carol Taylor is the President of Evangel University in Springfield.

For the past month, students have been learning remotely because of the coronavirus. She says they are itching to come back to campus.

"While they have been grateful to complete the semester on-time and on-schedule, they really don't like it," said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Clif Smart, the president of Missouri State University, has heard the same thing. He says MSU has worked closely with state, local, and national leaders about its decision to resume in-person classes this fall.

"We can't stop our lives. We can't stop going to school. We have to manage, and we have to modify how we do that and we think generally we will be able to do that," said Dr. Smart.

The university has also been researching strategies to help make the return as safe as possible, such as rigorous testing, and dedicating a dorm or a floor of a building to isolate students who contract the virus.

"The goal is kinda to spread everybody out and not have all 20 plus thousand students on-campus at the same time," said Dr. Smart.

"We will be removing some tables and chairs to make sure students are spread out. We will extend food service hours. We will have packaged food," said Dr. Taylor.

And Ozarks Technical College has already starting to move some students back into the classroom. For those in classes that consist of hands-on learning, such as welding or automotive, this initiative started last week.

"We have been bringing back students in shifts with proper PPE and masks, gloves and everything to complete labs running from 8 am to 8 pm to make sure we are following social distancing and they are finishing up the in-person portion of their classes that they couldn't do online, " said Mark Miller, a spokesperson for OTC.