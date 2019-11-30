Future recreational camp aims to help veterans and first responders find relief

A project is underway in Ozark County that will look to improve the lives of veterans and first responders.

"Help give back to those that maybe get paid the least and sacrifice the most," Donna Nasr said.

For Donna Nasr, the number 25 drives her everyday to make a difference.

"Twenty-five a day: the suicide rate with our veterans and first responders," says Nasr "That's because our first responders are a lot of former military. So I'm trying to do what I can can, as just an average citizen, mere mortal here, to do something about it."

Since May, Nasr and her non-profit organization, Warriors2US, have worked to build a recreational camp, that will serve as a transition camp back to civilian life.

"To give our veterans and first responders a place to get away, be with like-minded people and either commiserate or get some kind of relief from regular society," Nasr explained. "Help with the pressures when they come back and may not have fully adjusted to being back home."

The camp will offer hunting, hiking, fishing, gun and archery ranges, camping, a workshop to build things and help with resumes.

"We want to help with resume translation from their military service over to what civilian jobs are asking for. Teach them how to apply for jobs that they are definitely qualified for," Nasr added.

Up to 20 Veterans and first responders at one time, will be able to stay at the camp free of charge in either future cabins or the barracks currently under construction.

The camp will open on July 4th weekend.

Nasr says local construction companies, materials and veterans are helping build the camp.

Nasr says the organization needs volunteers and monetary help to provide supplies for the camp.

To find out more about Warriors2US Foundation or to apply to visit the camp, visit the organization’s Facebook page by searching for ‘Warriors2US’ or visiting www.warriors2us.com. Those interested can also contact Nasr at Nasrd@warriors2us.com or 1-321-750-3662.

Giving Tuesday, will allow all monetary donations made via Facebook to double.