Community, FOX Sports come together to send Ozarks man to Super Bowl

The kitchen walls in the Pryor family home in Versailles, Missouri look more like a shrine to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dustin Pryor, 38, poses in front of his Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia just before finding out he would be going to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Autographs from Chiefs' greats like Derek Johnson and Tony Gonzalez, license plates, flags, and other memorabilia decorate the entire room.

Dustin Pryor, 38, lives with Down Syndrome. He believes he's the biggest fan in Chiefs Kingdom.

"I feel like I am the biggest fan of the Chiefs they're all my heroes," Pryor said.

Pryor goes to three or four Chiefs games a year. He was at Arrowhead Stadium when the team beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on January 19.

A picture on Facebook from that game inspired Heidi Rayl to find a way to send Pryor to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl in 50 years.

"When I saw his mom post the picture and he was rocking his Mahomes' hair and was so excited, I just knew that's where he needed to be," Rayl said.

Rayl started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $16,000 to get Pryor two tickets to the big game.

Pryor knew exactly who he'd be taking to Miami if that goal was reached. His dad.

Shortly after his interview with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek, Pryor was called into Walmart where he has worked for more than 20 years.

They didn't need him to work. His bosses needed to tell him FOX Sports was donating five tickets to the Super Bowl.

Now, he doesn't have to choose who to take. He gets to go with his dad and all three of his brothers.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe Page shattered its goal, raising almost $20,000 in just four days.

Pryor's dad Chuck said that will be used for plane tickets to Miami, hotel rooms, food, and transportation to and from the big game.

Pryor said he is beyond excited and grateful.

"Thank you for everything the whole city did for me," Pryor said.

