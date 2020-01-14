Community Foundation of the Ozarks grants money to Habitat for Humanity after catalytic converter thefts

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) provided an emergency grant of $5,560.49 to support repairs to Habitat for Humanity of Springfield after thieves stole catalytic converters from vehicles.

The vehicles included two box trucks used to transport donations to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a major funding source for Habitat’s mission, and four vehicles used in the construction process for Habitat homes in Greene County. The theft of the catalytic converters rendered the vehicles illegal to drive until repairs are completed. HFHS also is incurring additional expense to increase security for its vehicles on both a temporary and long-term basis.

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield has been a longtime nonprofit partner of the CFO, which works with donors, nonprofit agencies, affiliates and professional advisors to build and administer charitable assets throughout its 58-county service region.

“This theft affected Habitat’s ability to carry out its important work in creating more affordable housing in our community,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “We hope this grant will hasten the vehicle repairs and get the trucks back in service so Habitat can accomplish its mission.”