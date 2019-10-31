Community Partnership of the Ozarks to consider changing policy for crisis cold weather shelter start date

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is considering changing its policy that blocks Springfield crisis cold weather shelters from opening up before Nov. 1.

Amanda Stadler a representative for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks said there are a lot of logistics that go into opening up these crisis cold weather shelters, like security training and staffing.

Connecting Grounds church got around the rule Thursday by not offering a shelter, but a movie night, in which the homeless can go in and spend the night out of the cold.

Stadler said a committee used input from community partners and past crisis cold weather shelters to establish the Nov. 1st start date for the two Springfield overnight warming centers. She said this year's weather threw them for a loop.

"We never really had a situation like this before," Stadler said." Usually we don't have super cold weather before Nov. 1 like we have this week."

The temperatures have dropped into the 20s on some nights in Oct. Up until Friday, those without shelter will likely spend their night out in the cold because the organization won't allow shelters to open before Nov. first.

Stadler said the shelters do not receive state or federal funding and are run by Volunteers, so staffing the shelters before the scheduled start date would be difficult.

"Volunteers are another really really big need that go into planning and just having making sure you have supplies to have that many people in your building," she said.

Stephanie Appleby with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) works closely with the homeless. She said the hardest part is wondering where they will go when NAMI closes its doors for the night.

"A lot of times they're still in the woods, they're in cardboard boxes, they're under tarps," she said. "You know hypothermia can set in at 50 degrees."

Appleby said when warming shelters open men and women have a separate location to get out of the cold. She said this is something many people don't feel comfortable with.

"They're wanting to stay with their significant others," Appleby said. "Imagine if someone told you that you have to separate from someone that's kept you safe for so long. It's scary for them and so they'd rather risk the elements than do that."

The warming shelters are set to open up Friday night if temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, but people looking for a warm place each night won't know until 2 p.m. each day.

Click HERE to view previous coverage on this season's warming shelters.