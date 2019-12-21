Community holds memorial for Ozark teen who died in truck wreck

More than 50 trucks lined the streets of Springfield Saturday afternoon to honor a 16-year-old girl from Ozark who died in a truck crash last weekend.

According to the highway patrol crash report, Sierra Holt was driving on Route BB, just three miles east of Spokane, when she traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Holt's mom says she found out just two hours later.

"Many, many prayers," said Sierra's mom Julie Holt. "It's the only way I've gotten through it."

Sierra's friends organized a memorial Saturday, revving their engines and showing off one of Sierra's favorite things: trucks.

"She would be hopping from one truck to another just looking at them because it's just something she loved to do," said Sierra's friend Hannah Tollison.

Sierra's mom said her daughter was obsessed with trucks from the age of 10.

"Whenever me and her were around and I dropped my keys she would snatch my keys and take my truck for a joy ride," said Sierra's friend Cayleigh Lunssord.

Sierra's friends and family stood around the parking lot of Bass Pro, one of her favorite hang out spots, to reminisce about the girl she was.

"We get to share stories about her and we get to hear other sides," said her friend Abby Gaunt. "If we didn't see her in that kind of aspect, we get to hear about it."

"The best part of helping me get through this is remembering all the silly things that we did is just enjoying each other's company."

Holt's friends said she is irreplaceable.

"She was my best friend and she will always be my best friend," said Tollison.

Holt said her daughter would be happy with the way her friends memorialized her.

"I know that she would just be thrilled to know that everybody came out here," Holt said.

Sierra Holt's mom said she was always smiling.

"She was such a happy, caring person," Holt said. "She was always trying to take care of everybody and made sure everybody was okay and even if she wasn't feeling okay."

Sierra's 17 birthday would have been Friday.