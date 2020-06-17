Community in shock over murder-suicide involving young Springfield couple

New details in a murder-suicide we covered as breaking news in northwest Springfield Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to a house near the corner of Division and Golden just after 9 PM. Someone called because they hadn't heard from Krista McKinnon for a while and were worried. When authorities arrived, they found the couple in a bedroom, with fatal gunshot wounds.

As investigators work to piece this together, friends and family of the couple say they are shocked and saddened.

"I'm still kind of in shock. I don't really have any words to describe it," said Dwight Murray.

He, like many others who knew Krista and Andre McKinnon is still trying to make sense of what happened Tuesday night. Their young son was inside the house when the crime happened.

"I've known her pretty much all my life. We used to go to church with her when we were kids. Andre I've known since I was about 12 or 13. We went to youth camp every single year, played basketball, softball and volley ball," said Murray.

He said that the couple has always been committed to their faith.

"I know Andre had been involved in kids, children's ministry. She loved kids," he explained.

A family member told us that Krista McKinnon taught Sunday school at Kinser Chapel in Springfield until last December.

"You kind of want to be mad at them but at the same time it's not going to help anything," said Murray. "It's still a tragedy but I don't want to say anything bad about either one of them. What happened happened. The only thing I want to keep around are the good times. Andre and Krista both meant a lot to a lot of people."

The young couple, in their mid-twenties, were married for just a few years. Court records show Andre McKinnon was served with divorce papers at the end of May.

"I don't know that I can offer the best advice but at least I'm somebody. I'm somebody there that they know cares. That's all I can say is love on your family and your friends and make sure they know you care," said Murray.

An online search of court records didn't show any history of domestic violence reported to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.