Springfield community celebrates the life of Alex Holden

The Springfield community came together to honor and celebrate the life of Alex Holden, the son of Judge Calvin Holden in Greene County.

Alex, 25, went missing in Sacramento, California on New Year's Eve. Weeks later his body was found along a river.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered downtown Springfield, celebrating the life of Holden.

"I love you Holden, I love you man, I'm gonna miss you a lot, I'm going to miss you a lot, we're all going to miss you," said Ben Hogan.

Ben Hogan is one of Alex Holden's best friends, a friendship that has lasted more than 15 years, dating back to middle school in Springfield.

Pictures of their memories flashed across the screen for everyone to see, displaying moments Ben says he will never forget.

"I am an only child, the closest thing I have ever had to a brother was Alex and its a tough loss because he was truly an incredible, incredible human," said Hogan.

Hogan said he and Alex explored other countries, traveled new cities and were in drumline together. He described him as a man who made others laugh and were the center of a friend group.

He says Alex leaves behind a legacy, he will follow for the rest of his life.

"I want to make sure everybody knows that it's very important to let your friends know you love them, he always did that and just go out and make the most of your life because you never know when it will end," said Hogan.

Holden will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 8. Police have not determined yet how he died, but they do not suspect foul play.