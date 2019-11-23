Community outreach event aims to give single parents extra help ahead of Thanksgiving

Single parents in the Thayer area received some extra help Saturday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

"I will completely go without for them," Patti Hendricks said when referring to her kids.

Single mom, Patti Hawkins, is always thinking how to provide for her kids on limited income.

"Your worried. Constantly worried, Hawkins added. Am I doing alright with them? Are they eating enough?"

Clarity Church and the community came together to give some extra blessings to single parents in the Thayer area.

"Single parents, they really need help because they're kind of overlooked," Hope Reed exclaimed.

There was food, cleaning supplies, household goods, gift cards and some other items, like heaters for parents to grab.

The church picked Rebekah Million up at home.

"We got some cereals, some canned goods, I won a Thanksgiving drawing which was awesome," she said. "There's just an array of things in there that help out a lot with the kids, especially with them being out of school next week with the holiday."

With growing boys, food disappears faster than it can sometimes come in.

"It was a huge help. It was a blessing that I wish more people could've gone to today," Million told KY3.

Hawkins almost didn't come.

"The next one they have, I'm not going to think twice. It's great for the kids, it's great for me. It takes the stress off," Hawkins explained.

There's no paperwork, no proof of income and no questions asked.

Some worry that if you accept the help, the church will want something back.

"No, that's not what this is about. They are there to help us. If you choose to go to their church that's fine," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says this blessing came at a great time for the entire area.

She knows when times get tough, there are people ready and willing to help.

"If it took me going out on the street and begging for food for my kids, I'd do it. But with the church here, that's not gonna have to happen."

Right now, the church has another single parent event scheduled in April but say if they get some more donations, they will have one around Christmas time.

