Community rallies behind girlfriend of slain Fayetteville officer, creates P.O. Box for messages of support

The community is offering an outpouring of support after the slaying of a Fayetteville police officer on December 7th.

Officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside of the Fayetteville Police Department when he was shot and killed.

A P.O. Box has been created for anyone wishing to send messages of love to Officer Carr's girlfriend, Madi Rader.

A Fayetteville photographer began the effort after sharing family photos taken of Madi and Stephen.

In a Facebook post, photographer Shelby Finch said, "Since sharing the photo [Thursday] morning I have received hundreds of messages from people all over wanting me to pass along a message to Madi or a memory of Stephen. But I think it would mean so much more if it came directly from you!"

Finch also says that Madi loves Christmas, welcoming Christmas cards from those who wish to send them.

Finch requested that anyone with well-wishes, Christmas cards, or memories of Stephen mail them to



Madi Rader

PO Box 568

Fayetteville, AR 72701

"Share your memories of Stephen or simply send her a Christmas card to let her know that she is so loved and she is not alone," said Finch.