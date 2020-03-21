Community rallies to help Ozark child celebrate her birthday

Since social distancing is vital to containing the COVID-19 outbreak many people are having to change their celebration plans.

This includes a little girl in Ozark who was set on having a princess party for her 4th birthday.

"She didn't quite understand it. She was a little upset. She said maybe when my family feels better next year they can come to my princess party," said Paddy Grogan.

Her daugher, Kimber's 4th birthday celebration didn't happen as planned.

"Of course with the COVID-19 breakout we decided it wasn't best for everybody to be in such confined area," she said.

She explained that they have a family member who is classified as an essential worker and could possibly expose others to the illness if exposed as well.

She asked her child, "But we don't want anybody to get sick, right?"

"We don't want anybody to get sick," said Kimber Grogan.

Her family had to get creative.

"It was just family that was going to do a little drive by parade and then it got bigger," said Paddy Grogan

It was a parade complete with gifts, one of which is very special to the birthday girl.

Paddy Grogan said, "Was it this bear from the police officers?

"Yeah," said Kimber Grogan.

The community worked together, though unbelievable circumstances to make a little girl smile on her big day.

"She loves fire trucks. She loves police officers. It was wonderful," said Paddy Grogan.

We at KY3 and KSPR want to wish Kimber Grogan a very happy birthday!

