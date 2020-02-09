Community remembers Timothy Williams, tow truck driver killed on U.S. 65

55-year-old Timothy Williams was struck and killed while working on the side of U.S. 65 Friday night.

Courtesy: Affordable Towing

Some people in the community said he was more than just a tow truck driver with Affordable Towing.

"I have gotten message after message of people that I don't even know, that aren't even a part of this church that are saying 'Tim towed my vehicle, he encouraged me, he prayed with me,'" said John Alarid.

Alarid is the pastor of Freedom City Church in north Springfield. He said Williams joined their congregation back in 2016.

"He goes 'I don't know if you remember me, but I met you in jail years ago," Alarid said. "He said 'I just want to let you know this is my home church and I am here to stay.' He was here every Sunday, he served, he got into bible school and he spoke here."

Since then, he said Williams, a former drug addict, worked to help recovering addicts from across the Ozarks through faith.

"Sometimes we get into those places where we can't see no light," said Buddy Pilmore, the pastor at Midtown Recovery Ministries. "Tim would go out to those places and find those people to let them know that there is hope."

Pilmore said WIlliams felt like family.

"If you see lights, move over," Pilmore said. "He's going to be greatly missed."

He said Williams would help anyone.

"He's always been here to serve in any way possible that he could do, from painting to helping in any way," Pilmore said. "He would volunteer his time not only at this church but other churches and ministries."

This Sunday, Tim's seat sits empty as the community honors him.

"There were lots of tears," said Alarid. " The tears are for us, not for him because we believe he's the happiest he's ever been [and] he's in the arms of his savior."

Williams was also honored at a vigilSaturday night, during which tow trucks and community members in the Springfield area gathered in his memory.