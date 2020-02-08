Community resource center gives old school building new purpose in north Springfield

A new resource center in north Springfield opened its doors Saturday. The Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks started as a mission to save an old school building. It shifted into a plan to pull families out of poverty.

"It's not just about a building, it's about the people that are around this building and that's why today is possible," said founder Amy Blansit.

About seven years ago, Blansit started a foundation with her husband, Drew Lewis, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Blansit said, it started as a dream to save a historic building, but evolved into a dream to transform an entire community.

Lewis passed away just after he and Blansit bought the old Fairbanks schoolhouse in north Springfield.

"Instead of just a person's name and a person's honor, how does that continue to be an advocate for an entire community of individuals who are under-resourced," Blansit said.

She said poverty in Springfield is something we should care about.

"Those are your employees, they're your consumers, they're your neighbors sitting next to you in church," she said.

Blansit said the Fairbanks is a one-stop resource center for those who might be struggling, while only helping families realize their set-backs, but also helping them become self-sufficient.

"How do we fill those gaps? It may be quality childcare but it might be transportation or it could be education or employment," she said.

According to Blansit, it was partnerships that made this possible.

"Two churches function out of this building," she said. "We have a coffee shop, we have Springfield Community Gardens, the Missouri Mentoring Partnership, the Springfield Bike Shop."

She said there's no doubt, Drew would be proud.

"You know, it's a celebration of saving a piece of Springfield's history, and it's about bringing community together and those were his favorite things," Blansit said.

To Blansit, this is more than a building. It's a dream become reality.

The foundation is looking to include other programs and services in the Fairbanks in the future, like a sewing room, laundromat, tutoring lab and more.

For more information about the Drew Lewis Foundation and its programs, click HERE.