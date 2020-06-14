Community sends well wishes to Springfield minister, wife with sendoff parade

As one senior minister from the Springfield area prepares to move, he was treated to quite a surprise Sunday afternoon.

Deron Smith and his wife Becca have been involved with the East Sunshine Church of Christ for more than 16 years.

On Sunday, more than 125 cars lined up at the church to send Deron and Becca well wishes with a sendoff parade.

The parade lasted nearly three and a half hours. It was organized around social distancing recommendations, allowing several families and children to safely say goodbye to Deron and Becca from their cars.

Deron had served as the lead preaching minister for East Sunshine Church of Christ. He and his wife were also dedicated volunteers in our Men's Overnight Cold Weather Shelter, which serves homeless men during the winter.

"We see the need, we know there's a need in our community, we know that we can partner with our city to make a difference for people," Smith explained to KY3 in 2018.

Smith is moving to Nashville for a new Dean position at David Lipscomb University, according to close friends. He will serve as the Dean of Vocation and Spiritual Formation and Assistant Professor of Bible and Ministry.