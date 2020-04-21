"Concerning" drop in child abuse reports continues in Missouri

For nearly a month and a half, reports of child abuse and neglect in Missouri have been down by about 50%, but that doesn't necessarily mean abuse is not happening.

"We're in a really unique environment. The kids are fully isolated," said Jennifer Seitz.

Seitz is the Director of Public Policy with Missouri Kids First. She said the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline typically sees a dip in reports when schools are closed.

"The biggest source of hotline calls are from mandated reporters and the biggest group of mandated reporters is school professionals," Seitz said.

This drop has been much more dramatic. Since the middle of March, when many Missouri schools closed because of the coronavirus, calls to the child abuse and neglect hotline have dropped by about 50% across the state.

The Department of Social Services, Children's Division typically takes about 650 calls every day. Now, it's seeing about 335.

Seitz said schools being closed is not the only reason for the fewer calls. She said doctor appointments are also being postponed, after-school programs are not operating and churches are not meeting in person. All of those activities that normally happen outside of school for children are not happening right now, which means children aren't visiting with anyone who could report possible abuse.

"This is the time of isolation, which doesn't mean that abuse has stopped. It has likely increased but it does mean that it's not being reported," Seitz said.

The Child Advocacy Center in Springfield saw a nearly silent couple of weeks when the coronavirus first hit.

"None of us are really sleeping well at night," said Executive Director Linda Saturno.

Saturno said now, the calls that are coming in to the office are often emergencies.

"Some of the cases are a little bit worse, I would say, more complicated than the cases we might ordinarily have," Saturno said.

According to Saturno, there is a direct correlation between poverty and physical abuse. She said with the financial strain the stay-at-home orders are putting on many parents, abuse could be worse right now.

“We are all worried because we know, the longer this goes on, the more stress there’s going to be in the family, the more of this we’re going to see," Saturno said.

Mickie Lane handles training and education at the CAC. She and Saturno said everyone should be considered a mandated reporter right now.

"Children are being abused daily and we just need other adults to stand up for those kids so that they don’t have to wait until they feel strong and confident enough to speak up for themselves," Lane said.

Lane said look for physical signs of abuse or neglect, like bruises, weight loss, problems with hygiene. A child might seem scared of their caregiver if they're being abused.

"I always say to trust your gut," Lane said.

Seitz said if you see a caregiver belittling or berating a child, that could be a sign of abuse. She also said an unsecured firearm could be considered neglect.

She said, if you're concerned, don't assume someone else is making a call. She also said you don't have to know all the details to report.

"Making a child abuse and neglect hotline call is asking for a family to get services and help. It’s asking for help and services. You don’t have to have proof, you’re not making an accusation," Seitz said.

All three women said if you think a child might be unsafe, just make the call to 1-800-392-3738.

"It's your responsibility, really, to step forward and have a voice for a child who may not have a voice," Saturno said.

With schools closed now until the fall, all three are concerned it could lead to nearly six months of abuse and neglect for some Missouri children.

Mandated reporters can file reports online at HERE.

Missouri Kids First has put together resources for all adults, mandated reporters and essential workers to learn more about the signs of child abuse. For that information, click HERE.

For more about the Child Advocacy Center, click HERE.