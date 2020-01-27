Concerns raised about Missouri's medical marijuana licensing process

Several would-be marijuana business owners in Missouri who failed in their bids for licenses are raising questions about how the state selected winners and losers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been announcing licenses as the state prepares for the sale of medical marijuana, expected to begin this summer. Last week, the state announced 192 licenses for dispensaries, awarded from 1,163 applicants. But several attorneys, lobbyists and applicants told the Kansas City Star about what they consider inconsistencies and irregularities in the scoring process used to award licenses.

Administrative appeals and lawsuits are starting to pile up.