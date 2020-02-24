Construction at Springfield's Williams Elementary will add space for Boys & Girls Club

Construction at Springfield's Williams Elementary will change now only the look at the school, but also its focus.

Construction will begin soon at the school on West Kearney. Next year, the school will bus students to another site, the old Sherwood Elementary. The district found it more cost effective to tear down most of the building.

Part of the project includes a dedicated space for before and after school programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield will fund about $1.5 million of that. The nonprofit will have an expanded partnership with Springfield Public Schools when the new Williams Elementary opens in August 2021. It expects to serve about 200 children a day. The Boys and Girls Club serves 28 children now, busing them to their Henderson Unit, 2.5 miles away. That pickup is tough on parents.

"So we're trying to challenge the way we serve kids," said Brandy Harris of the Boys and Girls Club. "We're trying to challenge the way we think about Boys and Girls Club. Let's meet kids where they are so we can more holistically serve them."

The construction is one of seven major projects funded by Proposition S, which voters passed last April. Construction at Williams Elementary will add up to $18 million.