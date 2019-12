We're getting a look at the renderings of a new apartment complex going up at West Republic Road and West Bypass. The photo shows a look at The Silverleaf Apartments.

Baron Design & Associates

Construction crews are leveling the ground for the $18.5 million dollar complex. There will be 153 new units sitting on close to 9 acres of land on the northeast corner of the intersection. The developer hopes to finish the project by the Spring of 2021.