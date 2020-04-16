Construction starts on future Greene County Jail

Construction began Thursday on the site of the future Greene County Jail.

The county bypassed the typical groundbreaking ceremony because of COVID-19 crisis. Excavation crews broke ground in early April the site of the future Greene County Jail at State Highway EE and Haseltine Road. The county considers construction essential business.

All of the construction and design will costs about $150 million. Because of the size of the project, the county hired two general contractors. The county chose JE Dunn, a nationwide firm with a local office in Springfield, and local contractor DeWitt and Associates for the job in 2019. They will use a construction manager at-risk process, which allows the contractors to have input during design.

"They actually go through a process of choosing them, like you would a design professional, because we choose them based on their qualifications, and then once they are chosen, we work with them on pricing," said Kevin Barnes, Greene County Resource Management Director. "We actually had them on board during the whole design process to help with reducing the cost of the jail."

Greene County voters approved a 1/2 cent sales tax in November 2017 to fund the new jail. The entire construction process should take about two years.

