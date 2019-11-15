Contractor convicted of ripping off customer

A Polk County jury has convicted a contractor of ripping off a customer. Timothy Mundy was found guilty of one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly and two counts of Unlawful Merchandising Practices for events that occurred in January and February 2016.

Prosecutors say Mundy entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton, Missouri to install a new metal roof. They say Mundy took $6,250 from the elderly homeowner and never returned to the home to install the roof.

The case was tried by the Missouri Attorney General's office.

“Preying on Missourians, especially our most vulnerable and elderly, is unacceptable," said state Attorney General Schmitt. "My office works diligently to hold contractors like Timothy Mundy accountable for their actions in defrauding our citizens, and we’ll continue to take action against bad actors."