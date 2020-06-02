Convenience store worker in Springfield tests positive for COVID-19; potential exposures released

A convenience store worker in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The health department is notifying the public of a potential exposure from the positive case.

Prior to being diagnosed, the case worked as a cashier at Signal Food Store at 2810 W. Battlefield on the following days:

-Saturday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. (infectious, didn’t show symptoms)

-Tuesday, June 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic)

The individual was wearing a face covering during these times and a sneeze guard was in place between the individual and customers, according to the health department.

Health leaders believe the risk of transmission is very low, but anyone who was at this location on these dates should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.