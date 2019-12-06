Cook carries Missouri St. past Mississippi Valley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State routed Mississippi Valley State 86-62 on Friday night.

Tyrik Dixon had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Missouri State (5-5). Lamont West and Tulio Da Silva had 13 points apiece for the Bears, who have won four in a row at home.

Missouri State scored 53 points in the second half after leading 33-32 at halftime. Already leading 79-62, Missouri State left no doubt, outscoring the Delta Devils 7-0 over the final 3:29.

Michael Green had 19 points for the Delta Devils (1-8). Caleb Hunter added 17 points and Torico Simmons scored 10.

Missouri State plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday. Mississippi Valley State plays at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15.

