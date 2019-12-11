Cook lifts Missouri St. over Arkansas St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 17 points as Missouri State romped past Arkansas State 75-53 on Wednesday night.

Lamont West had 13 points for Missouri State (6-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrik Dixon added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 11 points for the home team.

Arkansas State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Canberk Kus had 16 points for the Red Wolves (7-3). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 13 points.

Missouri State faces VCU on the road on Sunday. Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home next Wednesday.

