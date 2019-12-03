Cook's late burst lifts Missouri State over Murray State

Keandre Cook sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and added two late free throws and Tulio Da Silva notched his second double-double of the season as Missouri State held off Murray State 71-69 on Tuesday night.

Cook, who hit all seven of his free throws and scored 15, buried a 3 with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Bears (4-5) up 68-66. Cook hit a pair of foul shots with 3 seconds left to put Missouri State up 71-66. Tevin Brown hit a 3 at the buzzer for the Racers (4-4).

Da Silva finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State, while Gaige Prim came off the bench to contribute 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Brown paced Murray State with 19 points. Jaiveon Eaves had 14 points and six rebounds, while Anthony Smith totaled 12 points and 10 boards for his second double-double of the season.

