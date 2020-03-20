Coronavirus cases confirmed in three Arkansas nursing homes, state now at 96 cases

The Arkansas Department of Health is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Healthcare Association to address cases of COVID-19 in three nursing homes across the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed the cases Friday in an update, saying there are now 96 positive in the state.

The nursing homes affected are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.

Currently, one patient has knowingly tested positive for COVID-19 at both Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab and The Villages of General Baptist West. Thirteen cases, including patients and staff, have tested positive at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock. ADH is currently screening all other staff and residents for COVID-19 at Briarwood, and ADH staff are now onsite at Briarwood.

People above the age of 65 are at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19. In an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19, ADH issued a directive on March 13, 2020, prohibiting visitation to nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, post-acute head injury retraining and residential care facilities, and any other facility that provides long-term medical or personal care. Anyone needing to enter one of these facilities is subject to screening. The directive is in place until April 12, 2020.

For the latest state update, watch the live stream below: