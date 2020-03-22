Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County jump to 55, nearly triple since Saturday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- St. Louis County officials say there are now 55 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county's total has tripled since Saturday, jumping by 38 cases, according to St. Louis County Executive director Sam Page.
The announcement comes one day after officials issued a stay-at-home order, which takes effect on Monday in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
Prior to Sunday, there were 90 reported cases of Coronavirus in Missouri. For the latest totals from Missouri and around the Ozarks, click here.
Today, another 38 people in @SaintLouCo tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 55. Epidemiological investigations show clear evidence of community spread. Our stay at home order begins at 12:01 a.m. - in less than six hours. Please follow it for safety of everyone.— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) March 22, 2020