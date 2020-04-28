Coronavirus changes how and where people get their food

(CNN) - Some restaurants are shifting gears and getting creative to stay in business as the coronavirus changes the way people dine.

Some restaurants with closed dining rooms, like this Atlata restaurant, have converted into general stores. (Source: CNN)

The food supply chain is shifting, and in most cases, it’s hard to stomach: Farmers dumping crops, meat plants shutting down, all while long lines snake around food banks, and restaurant dining rooms - empty.

The coronavirus is changing how and where we eat.

“It is a restaurant. That’s what we do. That’s what we did. And now everything’s different,” said Matt DeBusschere, cafe manager of Sun in My Belly.

On a spring day like this, Sun in My Belly, a popular restaurant in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood, would typically be busy, even have a wait list going.

“We are essentially a neighborhood market now,” said DeBusschere, who has worked at the restaurant for a dozen years now.

He said on March 13, the restaurant owner decided that they would either have to close or change.

“And in one hour, we changed the business model completely. We all got behind his vision and just started pulling everything out, all the produce out of the walk - in, all of the back stock of paper goods. And we organize it as quickly as we could into a general store,” DeBusschere said.

A toilet paper pyramid, extra wine and produce quickly evolved - products they had on hand to run their business, became goods to sell, instead of severing vendor and farm contracts, they’re adding more. Now, other local businesses are selling products and plants in what was once their dining area.

“It’s a beautiful thing because we’re staying in business, they’re staying in business,” DeBusschere said.

At Bread Furst, they’re still baking, but “now we’re selling almost as much flour as we’re using,” said. Scott Auslander, the director of sales.

Shortages on the shelves have created a new type of customer for this Washington D.C. bakery.

“People were calling, the phone ringing off the hook, people say ‘How can we get some flour?’ because the grocery stores were out, and we’ve only got it in 50-pound and 25-pound sacks. So we would bag it up for customers, and it just sort of snowballed.”

“It’s sort of an ancient tradition, it’s been giving people sustenance for thousands of years. You can take a little bit of flour and a little bit of water, and you can make a week’s worth of sustenance. And I think that’s appealing to people right now,” Auslander said.

The baking boom happening on social media hasn't just kept them in business, it's changing how they plan to go forward.

“I mean we’ve always had some grocery section here in the bakery, but now we’re going to start having, not really a bakery corner, but flours, yeast, sugar, salt, baking powder,” said Ben Arnold, head baker.

The use of online grocery companies, like Instacart, has skyrocketed.

In New York, a Whole Foods closed its doors to the public indefinitely, open only to shoppers filling orders made on Amazon, but changing the business model comes with a downside. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union worries about what this will mean for the store workers, currently risking their lives, once this is all over.

“We are moving people around as rapidly as we possibly can so that we make job opportunities available for our membership,” said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union.

In Atlanta, Sun in My Belly hopes they can keep their store going when their restaurant comes back again.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.