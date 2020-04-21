Coronavirus crisis leads to higher demand for eggs in the Ozarks

Many grocery stores cannot keep fresh eggs on the shelves.

Egg suppliers in the Ozarks are working to meet the demand. The staff at Vital Farms, an egg production facility in Springfield, supply stores like Mama Jean's. Because of the coronavirus, demand doubled the past few weeks.

Vital Farms plant manager Carl Kicklighter says the first spike came as people were panic buying at the beginning of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. But demand stayed. To keep up, Vital Farms added shifts and a few employees, working around the clock to increase their output. They say their supply chain is thankfully strong.

Vital Farms buys from 200 small family farms. The supplier sends eggs to about 13,000 stores, including some Target, Mama Jean's and some Harter House locations in the Ozarks. Stores want as many eggs as they can possibly get.

"They're begging for as many as we can possibly give them," said Carl Kicklighter, Vital Farms plant manager. "Yeah, there's been times where we haven't been able to meet all that they've requested. But we've ensured that pretty much all of our customers are getting eggs every week."

Vital Farms was already working on an expansion to its facility, doubling production capability in the future. It will add more farms along with that expansion.