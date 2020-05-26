Coronavirus effects on body extend beyond just lung problems

"I didn't know how bad I was because I was asleep in a coma."

Those were the words of 83 year-old Joplin resident Wallace Lea when asked about how badly his body was affected by the coronavirus illness that kept him in the hospital for 45 days and on a ventilator for 14 days.

Lea lived to tell about his encounter but as of Tuesday almost 100,000 Americans have not survived and health officials are still trying to learn as much as they can about how the disease can ravage the body in different ways.

"There's still a lot more to know," said Dr. Amy Ford-Turner, a lung specialist at Cox who's treated more than a dozen COVID patients. "Especially on autopsy we're finding out tons of different stuff that we didn't know about beforehand and how it affects the lungs and the kidneys and the heart."

While the virus starts as a respiratory disease, invading your nose, throat, and lungs, health officials have documented all kinds of complications from body rashes on children to brain inflammation, blood clotting, strokes and heart failure as the virus can inflame arteries and narrow the supply of oxygen to the bloodstream, causing the heart to overwork.

Doctors have reported COVID-19 patients suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation that weakens the heart muscle. There have also been signs that the virus can embed itself directly into the heart.

The heart-related problems are so significant that some say COVID-19 should be classified as a cardiovascular disease.

Regardless, this is definitely more than an illness that attacks just the respiratory system.

"We've seen patients end up in septic shock where their blood pressure drops really low and their organs start to fail," Ford-Turner said. "We see these conditions where they start to get blood clotting disorders and we haven't seen that with a lot of other viruses. It's a very bizarre phenomenon that we're still trying to figure out. But it makes us more mindful of complications that can happen."

That's why the virus is so dangerous to people with pre-existing conditions like heart disease. But Ford-Turner points out that people that don't already have health problems are vulnerable too.

"The majority of the patients that we had up on the ventilator actually had no other illnesses," she said of the patients she worked with at Cox. "They weren't hardly even taking any daily medicine and that's what's a little bit scary about this disease. It is indiscriminate. It's almost like a tornado. Their spouse will be fine at home yet they're on the ventilator fighting for their lives. So it leaves one house standing and the other one knocked down and we don't know why that is."