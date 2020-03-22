Community events in the Ozarks face hurdles amid Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 has taken a serious toll on events hosted by small business owners and organizations.

Health officials have limited large gatherings to 10 people or less as Missouri now has a social distancing order in place.

In response, several large community events have been canceled or postponed. However, it's not that simple. Some hosts say it may take months or a year to plan.

The biannual consignment sale, Trading Hands Kids Sale, is among the many events that have been canceled or postponed due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Julie Rhoads, an event organizer for Trading Hands, said canceling the event was a first. Rhoads said they've had to navigate through weather and other unforeseen circumstances before.

However, nothing to the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this has impacted more than just her business but the hundreds of sellers who participate in the event who rely on the opportunity.

"They use that paycheck at the end of the week for everything from mortgage payments to car payments, kids sporting and registrations. Plus we provide the opportunity for thousands of families to come together and shop for everything their kids need for the next season," explained Rhoads.

At the end of the sale, many items are donated to charities in the Ozarks. Events like this are creating a ripple effect on families, organizations, and businesses.

