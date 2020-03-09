Coronavirus quarantines and what you should know about them

In the coming weeks and months ahead you're probably going to be hearing a lot about efforts to contain and slow the growth of the coronavirus and two words you'll be hearing a lot about are "isolation" and "quarantine".

They are not the same.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services here are the definitions:

"Isolation" is used to separate ILL persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of certain diseases. For example, hospitals use isolation for patients with infectious tuberculosis.

"Quarantine" is used to separate and restrict the movement of WELL persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. Quarantine can also help limit the spread of communicable disease.

Now that you know the difference, let's talk about the possibility that at some point in the battle against this illness your community may have to deal with with a quarantine or isolation of some kind.

It's already happened in other countries, most notably the nation of the virus' origination, China.

Americans reporting through social media from that country have shown some chilling footage of what a massive quarantine looks like.

Jenna Davidson showed a video of empty streets in China's largest city with not one other person to be seen as she panned her cell phone around what would normally be a packed area of this financial hub.

""There's 24 million people in Shanghi and I'm walking down the middle of the street," Davidson said with no cars in sight.

"There's no transportation, no trains, no subways, no planes," said Jarred Evans, who evacuated from Wuhan, China to the U.S. "The military is blocking each and every aspect of the road. You think to yourself, 'Is this real? Is this a movie? Is this a nightmare? What's going on here!'"

That level of quarantine hasn't reached the U.S. yet but the efforts to slow the growth of the illness have started.

The quarantine of a cruise ship carrying more than 3,000 passengers and crew off the coast of California is now moving into a new phase where people are being shipped to military bases to be kept under observation for two weeks.

In St. Louis, Missouri's first coronavirus case of a woman in her 20's returning from Italy took a new twist on Monday as it was learned two members of the patient's family broke a voluntary quarantine when the father took his daughter to a dance at a local Ritz-Carlton.

Health officials criticized the dad for his actions and issued this threat.

"As a result the county health directors informed him today that he must remain in his home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and his family to stay in his home by force of law," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

And yes, the government does have the right to do that.

"I do have that authority to isolate and quarantine using court order, charter authority, and state law to protect the public," said Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director Clay Goddard at a Monday news conference.

Government officials can separate people and restrict their movement in dealing with any of the following communicable diseases:

Cholera

Diphtheria

Infectious tuberculosis

Plague

Smallpox

Yellow fever

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (like Ebola)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Flu that can cause a pandemic

In both Arkansas and Missouri, violating a quarantine is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail. Federal laws can also put you in jail for up to a year with fines of up to $250,000 if someone dies because of your actions.

"We don't want to use legal recourse in these situations but we will if we have to," Goddard said. "It's been my experience that the vast majority of people, when asked to isolate, will be good citizens. But we've run into this with isolated TB (tuberculosis) cases. In general after a conversation we don't have additional problems with them but you can get as extreme as having guards posted to keep people in. It is to be taken seriously and besides that we all have a civic duty to protect our fellow citizens."

The government has the right to quarantine someone for as long as they deem it necessary to protect the public. You're entitled to a written explanation as to why you're being quarantined within 72 hours of your restriction and you can challenge your quarantine in court.

If you have insurance coverage, your provider may be responsible for some or all of the costs while you're in quarantine.

As to whether the current coronavirus situation will get worse before it gets better?

"I think people are realizing more and more that in Missouri we're not going to be isolated from this," Goddard said. "We've known for some time because respiratory conditions are very hard to control. They're going to spread. What you have to do is prepare your community to contain it while you can and slow the growth of infection. That's what our focus is right now."

