Coronavirus spawns wide range of opinions and disagreements, local experts say

The division over when and how much to reopen our country is just one example of the wide disagreement over all aspects of the coronavirus.

You'll find arguments, misinformation and theories on everything from treatments to the virus' origination to those who think the whole thing's an elaborate hoax.

But those who deal with it every day say seeing is believing.

"No event in history has caused so many deaths in seven weeks," said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a recent news conference. "Not the Civil War, not World War II."

"A month ago the United States had 200 deaths associated with this. We're now at 47,000," CoxHealth CEO/President Steve Edwards said on Thursday ( the U.S. death toll topped 50,000 on Friday). "So it doesn't seem like a hoax."

While most people believe the virus is real, there is a sizable portion of the population who questions how the pandemic is being handled and believes the situation is overblown.

"Yes we need to take precautions. Yes this is real. But was it necessary to shut down our economy to quarantine people at home that didn't have it? Maybe not," said Lawrence Co. Sheriff Brad DeLay.

He thinks there's been an overreaction to the pandemic and he's not alone. A Pew Research Poll last month showed 62% of Americans believe the media has slightly (27%) or greatly (35%) exaggerated the virus' risks.

Among the many arguments is that the coronavirus is comparable to the flu and should be handled as such by not closing down an entire state.

"If you take a person who has the flu and put them in a room of 10 people who don't have the flu, chances are someone in that room is going to catch the flu," DeLay said. "And I think this is really the same type of thing."

Edwards disagreed with that comparison.

"If you look at a CTE scan of a lung with pneumonia associated with the normal flu, it does not look the same as a COVID lung," he said. "This is a deadly disease."

DeLay also contends that in closing some businesses and letting others remain open, "We did more to hurt ourselves than help ourselves. Walmart stayed open as an essential business so we funneled everybody to Walmart. Anybody who was sick we funneled into one location and spread the disease there."

DeLay agreed that it's a no-win situation for health departments who all get criticized for doing too much if nothing happens and doing too little if there's an outbreak.

But Greene Co. Health Department Director Clay Goddard says he'll gladly take the "doing too much" criticism if it means saving lives.

"I'm hopeful we can all say 'See those folks at the health department overreacted.'" he said. "That would be the best case scenario for me. But I'm always going to work off (the approach of) plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Areas who have less coronavirus cases tend to have more residents who believe we're overreacting to the pandemic. Lawrence County has had no cases reported as of Friday and DeLay said he might feel different if the county had a thousand cases.

Edwards pointed out that rural areas are not immune to an outbreak.

"For those who think they're safe because they're in rural areas, the two highest concentrations of COVID cases in our state are in rural counties," he said. "And I think the highest concentration is in a rural county in Georgia that's got 60 percent higher incidents than New York City. So it's not urban vs. rural. It's all about exposure."