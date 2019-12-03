Coroner reveals cause of death for Marshfield, Mo. woman found inside freezer

The Webster County coroner revealed how a woman found dead in a freezer inside a storage unit in Marshfield died.

Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail

The coroner says the autopsy of Cynthia Dinwiddie shows she died four years ago from a cardiac event brought on by stress and blood loss from a hammer attack.

Dinwiddie's husband Larry faces a second-degree murder charge in the case. Detectives found the body in the freezer in late November. A sting led to Dinwiddie's arrest. The coroner says the case is still being investigated as a homicide.

Toxicology tests could take several more weeks.

