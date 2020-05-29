Corps of Engineers plans to open gates at Table Rock Dam Saturday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting a spillway release from Table Rock Dam at around 12 p.m. on May 30.

The total spillway flow will be around 5,500 cubic feet per second. The total release from the dam, when combined with hydropower releases will be around 17,500 c.f.s.

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river’s edge should also begin making plans for high water.

Because of uncertainty in rainfall forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground impacts to best minimize flood damages.

The Water Management staff has been and will continue to be engaged and proactive in responding to the conditions.