Cory Booker suspends presidential campaign

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has suspended his presidential campaign, thanking his supporters via Twitter.

In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks with attendees after a campaign event in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Booker experienced polling and fundraising struggles, which prevented him from participating in the latest televised debate.

