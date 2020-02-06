Cotter, Ark. School District becomes latest district to close due to illness

Schools in northern Arkansas have been hit hard by the flu.

Three districts have called off classes for at least a day due to widespread illness.

Cotter is the latest district to close its doors so students and staff can get healthy.

Last week about 10 percent of Cotter's student body was absent.

Teacher Jamie Rodgers noticed a drop off in productivity with her students.

"You could tell that they just looked worn down," Rodgers exclaimed.

Then by Tuesday, absentees doubled to 20 percent.

92 students at the high school were out while more than 60 kids at the elementary school stayed home sick.

"It got so much worse, Rodgers said. My average class size is around 17 and I would have six or so absent a day. So when you're planning a lesson and you have a due date for tomorrow, you're constantly having to adjust and monitor."

The decision was made Wednesday to cancel class on Thursday and use a built-in day off on Friday to give everyone four days to get healthy.

School was called off but parent teacher conferences went on as scheduled Thursday. Unfortunately, many teachers were out sick. Teachers like Mr. Fitzgerald, who left a note on his door letting parents know he would not be at the conferences.

Joni Bailey, a mother of three elementary school students, found out Wednesday her son was diagnosed with the flu.

Thursday, she came to meet with his teachers.

She's glad the district closed down to clean out the flu bug.

"Because now I don't have to worry about him missing school and missing any homework that we're going to have to make up, Bailey added. I'm glad the school went ahead and cancelled for today. We have AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days built in and so we have instructions on what to do and how to handle the school at home."

Teachers and custodial staff are wiping down all surfaces.

Wipes and disinfectants are placed all over the schools.

And no school Friday in Viola, Arkansas where 30 percent of the student population was out sick Thursday.

Bergman and Lead Hill School Districts were cancelled both Wednesday and Thursday due to sickness.

