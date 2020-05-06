Could 'murder hornets' travel to the Ozarks? Experts share

'Murder Hornets' are more commonly referred to as 'vespa mandarinia' in the scientific world or the 'Asian giant hornet.' The species kills anywhere from 20 to 50 people a year in Japan.

David Claborn of Missouri State University's Master of Public Health Program said it's not unheard of that an invasive species spreads to other parts of the country, saying it's possible the 'murder hornets' that were spotted in Washington state could show up in the Ozarks.

While a handful of KY3 viewers emailed in photos of what they believed were 'murder hornets,' Claborn responded. "I cannot identify the hornet from this photo," he said. "Though I admit it looks pretty big."

Claborn hopes this species doesn't make its way to the Ozarks. One reason is because of how devastating it could be to the honeybee population. "They actually prey on the honeybees," he said. "Yes, they can be a real issue with the honeybee population, which is really struggling at times."

Something that sets these hornets apart from other species is their ability to sting multiple times. Claborn explained they are much more aggressive and are more prone to attack, even if unprovoked. There's also several unknown factors. For example, it's unknown how the species will adapt to the environment in the United States.

Claborn said there's also the massive threat to humans. He said when it comes to a fatality rate, it's similar to honey bees, where most of the deaths are of people with allergies. "The animal that kills the most people in the United States, on an annual basis, is the honeybee," Claborn said. "It kills about as many people in the United States as this thing kills in Japan, about 40 per year, so it's mainly because of allergies not because of the actual venom itself." He said it would take a dozen or so stings for the average, non-allergic person to be killed.

Claborn explained the real threat lies in the fact that this species can string repeatedly and inject a larger amount of venom than other insects. It's not necessarily the toxicity of the venom itself.

What should you do if you think you see a 'murder hornet'? Claborn said the best bet is to run away.

If someone believes they've come across a 'murder hornet' that is already dead, Claborn asked people to send them in for proper identification. People can do that by contacting the Master of Public Health Program at Missouri State University, by calling County Extension Agents, or other university entomology departments. He does not recommend people trying to catch the hornets.