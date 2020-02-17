Counterfeit bills going around Branson, business owners on the look-out

Fake cash has been floating around the Branson area. Police are urging business owners and the public to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills in almost every denomination, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100.

Business owners and cashiers say, unfortunately, they always have to watch out for fake money.

"Using the pen, being aware of how to use the pen," Dick's 5 & 10 Director of Marketing Kathe Hill said.

Branson police say there are several ways to check for counterfeit money:

- Use a counterfeit detection pen, but please note that this does not work on all counterfeit bills.

- Hold the bill up to the light to see the water mark appear on the right side of the front of the bill.

- Tilt the bill to see the color-shifting ink on the copper denomination number. It will shift from copper to green.

"You kinda gotta watch what you're doing any more," Shopper Reuben Blubaugh said.

While the customers, usually, are not at fault, Hill says their cashier's are trained to break the bad news to the shopper.

"That person bringing that in didn't make it in their basement, the didn't do anything wrong. They've just found out their bill isn't worth anything," Hill said. "We have a culture here at Dicks Five and Ten of friendly, patient and kind."

Hill says police will then come in and investigate, as shop owners spread the word, too.

"We are a pretty close knit community so if something happens down at The Landing, it won't be long before we know it's happened and we all kind of work together as a community and let each other know it's close by," Hill said.

So, while counterfeiting money is an unfortunate crime, cashiers often take care to try to help keep bogus bills out of Branson.

"They take the time to use the light on all of them and they're trained to do that," Hill said.

Branson Police say some of the fake money they've seen lately is marked "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY."

There may also be red Chinese symbols on the bills. They also say, usually, counterfeit bills received together will also share the same serial number.

If you receive counterfeit money, please call 911 to report the incident to Branson Police.

